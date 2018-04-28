Kym Johnson Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Robert Herjavec's Twins

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Twins

Instagram

Kym Johnson's babies are "twinning" in more than one way.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro gave birth to son Hudson Robert Herjavec and daughter Haven Mae Herjavec, her first children overall and her first with her 55-year-old husband, a Shark Tank star and one of her former dance partners.

Johnson posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a sweet new photo of the fraternal twins lying in what appears to be a double stroller, in what marks the clearest public pic of the babies yet. At this point, the newborns look almost identical.

"Twinning," she wrote.

On Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of her holding and Herjavec cuddling the twins swaddled in blankets. The pic was taken just after they were born.

"#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world!" she wrote. "Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs . I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I'm loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can't believe how lucky I am to be their Mom."

Photos

Celebrity Parents With Twins

Last month, Johnson and Herjavec celebrated with friends at a surprise baby shower thrown by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Carson Kressley. There, the couple revealed the sexes of their twins with a balloon-popping ceremony.

The twins are Herjavec's fourth and fifth children. He has two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kym Johnson , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Birthday, 40th, Clowns, Throwback

Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Turn 40 and Clown Around in Throwback Pic

Kanye West, Donda West

Kanye West Wants to Forgive Doctor Who Performed Mom's Final Surgery...With an Album Tribute

John Legend, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

Kanye West and John Legend Dance Together at Baby Shower After Twitter Drama

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate at Baby Shower With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Her "Darling" Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Property Brothers' Drew Scott: Inside His Road to the Altar

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.