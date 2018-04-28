Kanye West and John Legend Dance Together at Baby Shower After Twitter Drama

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 9:58 AM
They may agree to disagree over President Donald Trump, but there is nothing but love between Kanye West and John Legend.
On Friday, Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian attended a baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen's second child and first son. The party took place two days after West posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, which shocked fans and spurred the "All of Me" singer, who does not support the U.S. leader, to text him out of concern.
At the baby shower "after-party," the two men were filmed dancing together to West's new single "Ye vs. the People," featuring rapper T.I., another opponent of Trump who had reached out to Yeezy after his Twitter spree.
"We got love," West tweeted on Friday, alongside a selfie of him and Legend. "Agree to disagree.'
West also filmed Legend playing his song "Ordinary People" on a piano at the party.
"Lead With Love," the rapper tweeted.
I see you Kanye 👀 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018
West had posted a screenshot of his text exchange with Legend. The singer had told him, "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation."
In response, an unapologetic West said, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."
Kardashian had defended West following criticism of his tweets and speculation about his mental health. The reality star, who is not a Trump supporter, also called him mid-Twitter spree to tell him to make it clear to people that he does not agree with everything the president does.
In his new single, the second released on Friday, West, who has expressed his desire to run for president himself, raps, "I know Obama was Heaven-sent / But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President."
During his Twitter spree, West posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" Trump presidential campaign cap.
In "Ye vs. the People," he raps, "I mean, that hat stayed in my closet like 'bout a year and a half / Then one day I was like, 'F--k it, I'ma do me' / I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me / Not worried about some image that I gotta keep up / Lot of people agree with me, but they too scared to speak up."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!