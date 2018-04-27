Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Paul Hebert/Radio Disney via Getty Images
The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards nominees have officially been announced!
The list of names was revealed during a #FriYAYLive nomination live stream hosted by Radio Disney's Morgan and DJ Lela B with special guests Jenna Ortega, Carson Lueders and Sofie Dossi. This year, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are all among the nominees.
This year's nominations also features a brand new category, "Doubletap—Favorite Social Media Artist," which is meant to recognize musical talent through social media platforms.
Fans around the world will be able to vote for their favorite nominees starting today through Sunday, June 3, on Disney.com, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, Google Search Voting and Radio Disney's Facebook and Twitter.
The winners will be honored at the sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theater and aired on the Disney Channel on June 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the RDMA are on sale now here.
Check out the list below for the full lineup of this year's nominees!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"You Know You Love Them—Best Duo/Group (Presented By KRAFT® Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"
BTS
Clean Bandit
Echosmith
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
"The One—Best Artist"
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
"The Bestest—Song of the Year"
"Havana" – Camila Cabello
"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" – Shawn Mendes
"Wolves" – Selena Gomez & Marshmello
"XOXO—Best Crush Song"
"I Like Me Better" – Lauv
"Ins and Outs" – Sofia Carson
"Perfect" – Ed Sheeran
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Why" – Sabrina Carpenter
"#SQUADGOALS—Fiercest Fans"
BTS Army - BTS
Mellogang - Marshmello
Megatronz – Meghan Trainor
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
"The Buzz—Breakout Artist of the Year"
Camila Cabello
Charlie Puth
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
"The Freshest—Best New Artist"
Bebe Rexha
Cheat Codes
Hey Violet
Lauv
Why Don't We
"So Happy—Best Song that Makes You Smile"
"DNA" - BTS
"I Miss Those Days" – Bleachers
"No Excuses" – Meghan Trainor
"One Foot" – Walk the Moon
"So Much More Than This" – Grace VanderWaal
"Doubletap—Favorite Social Music Artist"
Alex Aiono
Carson Lueders
Chloe x Halle
HRVY
Max & Harvey
Rudy Mancuso
"Stuck in Our Heads—Best Song To Lip Sync To"
"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift
"New Rules" – Dua Lipa
"Sorry Not Sorry" – Demi Lovato
"These Girls" – Why Don't We
"This Is Me" – Keala Settle
"When The Beat Drops!—Best Dance Track"
"Friends" – Justin Bieber & BloodPop
"Let Me Go" – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso f. Florida Georgia Line & watt
"Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" – BTS
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
"Silence" – Marshmello f. Khalid
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PhilyMack
"Play It Again!—Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Take Back Home Girl" – Chris Lane & Tori Kelly
"Unforgettable" – Thomas Rhett
"You Broke Up With Me" – Walker Hayes
"The Bestest!—Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
"The Freshest!—Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"
Carly Pearce
Devin Dawson
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
LANCO
"Mashup!—Best Collaboration"
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"No Promises" – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
"Mi Gente" – J Balvin & Willy William
"It Ain't Me" – Kygo & Selena Gomez
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
