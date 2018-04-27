Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell Are Not Dating

There are no sparks flying between Jennifer Lawrenceand David O. Russell.

The Daily Mail published recent photos of the Oscar winner and the acclaimed director walking arm in arm at night in New York City. However, before the rumor mill starts rolling, according to a source, these two are nothing more than friends.

"There is nothing romantic going on between Jen and David, it is purely friendly and professional," an insider told E! News of the colleagues who have worked on three films together. "They are always working on new projects and he is always writing parts for her."