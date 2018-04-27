Why Candice Bergen Thinks Now Is the Right Time for Murphy Brown to Return

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 1:00 PM
At first, Candice Bergen wasn't interested in a Murphy Brown revival. Chatter of bringing the beloved character back to TV first started happening during the 2008 presidential election, then again about two years ago, Bergen said, but she still wasn't interested.
"Diane English and I both said, ‘Eh, we did it. Why do it again?" Bergen told E! News while promoting her new movie Book Club at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Then the 2016 presidential election happened.
"We sort of thought that it might be nice to have a counterweight to this administration," Bergen said.
"Uh oh," Jane Fonda, Bergen's Book Club costar, added. "It's going to be really wild. I can't wait."
"We just thought the country might be in need of another fact-based voice," Bergen said.
When CBS announced the show would return for 13-episodes in the 2018-2019 TV season, the network said, "As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate."
Murphy Brown ran for 10 seasons from 1988-1998 on CBS, producing 247 episodes. Over the years the show starred Faith Ford, Charles Kimbrough, Robert Pastorelli, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Pat Corley and Lily Tomlin. The new season will feature Tyne Daly, Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani. Bergen's character had a series of notable guest stars appear as her secretary, including Paul Reubens, Leslie Jordan, Sally Field, Rosie O'Donnell and Bette Midler.
Click play on the video above to hear about the new faces and returning cast for Murphy Brown.
