EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and More Avengers: Infinity War Stars Play Hilarious Game of Mad Libs

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 9:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you're in need of a laugh today, this video will do the trick!

The star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War recently sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles to play a hilarious game of Mad Libs that you need to check out. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie and Elizabeth Olsen were among the film's stars who joined in on the fun with us.

Before getting started, Mad Libs expert Pratt broke down the rules.

"She's gonna ask you for things like verb, noun, adjective, adverb...and we just give a word, and then at the end she constructs a sentence based on her words and our words and they're always really funny," Pratt explained to Saldana.

Everything You Need to Know Before Seeing Avengers: Infinity War

"That was amazing," Saldana replied.

Now that the rules have been explained, it's time to find out why you should see Avengers: Infinity War, Mad Libs style!

Take a look at the video above to see the cast tell you why you need to check out the movie...all while poking some fun at co-star Mark Ruffalo!

Then tell us what you think about the game in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Zoe Saldana , Movies , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tom Brokaw

Tom Brokaw Slams Sexual Misconduct Claims as "Sensational": "I Was Ambushed"

Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt

When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis on Ashton Kutcher: "I Have the World's Greatest Husband"

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Parenting: "I Don't Always Balance It All"

Tia Mowry

Watch Tia Mowry Take Fans Inside Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

Murphy Brown

Why Candice Bergen Thinks Now Is the Right Time for Murphy Brown to Return

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.