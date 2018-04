What does a royal baby have in common with a One Direction member? A name, for one!

Nearly a week after welcoming their third child into the world, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William have announced their newest little one's name: Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

While the baby boy shares the name with his father and brother, Prince George, both of whom have Louis as a middle name, he also has the same first name as fellow British star, Louis Tomlinson.