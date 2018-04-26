Tom Brokaw Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made by Two Women

Tom Brokaw has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward two female colleagues in the 1990s, The Washington Post and Variety reported Thursday.

Former NBC News correspondent Linda Vester and an anonymous source, who says she worked as a NBC News production assistant, claim Brokaw sexually harassed them.

Brokaw denied the allegations in a statement supplied to both outlets by a NBC News spokesperson. "I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC," the veteran journalist said. "The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other."

Vester claimed that Brokaw, who was an NBC Nightly News Anchor at the time, attempted to kiss her on multiple occasions, touched her inappropriately and entered her private residence without an invitation.