Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:41 PM

Cardi B just gave us something to remember on the red carpet of the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Ahead of her performance of "La Modelo" with Ozuna, the Invasion of Privacy rapper appeared wearing a multicolored maxi dress with large hoop earrings, crystal-embellished pink nails—her signature—and voluminous hair. The dress, courtesy of stylist Kollin Carter, features a sheer, pleated fabric with blue, red, pink, green and yellow panels that cinches just under her bust, making her baby bump more evident.

To pair with the look, celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used Marc Jacobs Beauty to create a golden beauty look that includes pink and gold eyeshadow, cat-eye liner, and full eyelashes. For her skin, she complemented the eyeshadow with golden highlights and light blush. Then, she finished with a mauve-toned lipstick.

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Celebrity hairstylist and master of Hollywood's wigs, Tokyo Stylez, added a half-up hairstyle with lots of voluminous curls that reminds of hairstyles from '90s sitcoms like The Nanny. Along with her nails, her overall beauty screams top-class diva and we're here for it.

Like the star and her highly-anticipated music, the finished look is bright and high-energy, while also giving feminine, diva vibes. Next to the glittering and bodycon dresses that dominated the carpet, it's a refreshing take on red carpet fashion.

This comes of no surprise as the rapper is commonly appreciated her refreshing personality and fashion sense that drips with confidence.

RELATED ARTICLE: Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

RELATED ARTICLE: Channel Millie Bobby Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

