Brandi Glanville Addresses Nude Photo Backlash: "We All Question Whether We're Still Desirable"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandi Glanville

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Brandi Glanville is addressing the backlash she received over her NSFW tweet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a topless picture on social media of herself sitting on the edge of a bed, with her underwear pulled a bit down her legs.

"Having a Kourtney Kardashian sexy mom moment. I named my son Mason first jk [heart emoji] mad love," Glanville tweeted along with the photo, captured by Daily Mail on Thursday.

After receiving criticism on social media over the photo, Glanville decided to delete the pic. But she then addressed the controversy in a series of tweets to her followers.

Brandi Glanville Shares Selfie With LeAnn Rimes After Years of Feuding

"Sooo this happened last night :/ I guess it's #1 because it's still an epidemic anyway they are just boobs ugh live and learn #drinking and tweeting," Glanville wrote along with a picture of her book, Drinking & Tweeting.

She then shared in a second tweet, "I was having a mom of two and not bad for 45 moment after a crappy date sometimes we all question wether we're still desirable or not."

In response to her tweets, Glanville's fans defended the reality star.

"You're a strong, beautiful woman so who really gaf what everyone else thinks? Be you gorgeous. We all love you for it," one Twitter user wrote to Glanville.

Another tweet to Glanville reads, "Don't explain yourself, your family, fans & friends love you regardless. Haters can keep it moving."

What do you think of the photo controversy? Sound off in the comments!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brandi Glanville , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, Lauren Pesce

Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

Kendra Wilkinson, Brunette

Kendra Wilkinson Debuts Brunette Short Hair After Divorce From Hank Baskett

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Premieres New Song "El Anillo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Famously Single 205, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Sigh, Ronnie Admits He's Still in Love With Sammi on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian Joke They're Still Having Dinner on Friday Amid Kanye West and John Legend Drama

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

Ricky Martin, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.