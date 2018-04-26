Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 12:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Lazic/Borisio/INFphoto.com

Your mom is not a regular mom—she's a cool mom. 

Sure, you could take her to lunch, buy her a floral arrangement but she deserves so much more than that, right? What do you gift the woman who not only gave you life but might just be a smidgen cooler than you? Take notes from the edgiest, strongest supermoms in Hollywood.

You may not have Kaia Gerber's bank account to spoil Mom, but you can give the maternal figure in your life something that Cindy Crawford would approve. You may not have a personal relationship with Donatella Versace, like Bella and Gigi Hadid, but you can make your mom feel just as spectacular. 

Photos

Mindy Kaling's Best Quotes Before Motherhood

Keep scrolling to see celebrity-inspired gift ideas for cool moms!

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid

Instagram

Gilded Flowers

Truth: Not all moms are former high-fashion models who parent current supermodels—but that doesn't mean they don't want to feel as fabulous! Your mother may blush at the proposition of wearing a bodycon gold dress, like Yolanda Hadid did to match her daughters on Gigi Hadid's 23rd birthday, but she won't at the sight of beautifully, preserved golden flowers that smell fresh for up to a year long!

ESC: Mother's Day

Eternal Fleur

Grand Square, $269.99

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Good Read

Sometimes, Mom deserves a great escape, and nothing can provide that more than a narrative full of self-discovery and perhaps some Real Housewives-level drama. No one knows this better than Yolanda Hadid, who wrote a book about her struggles with Lyme Disease. 

Article continues below

ESC: Mother's Day

Yolanda Hadid

Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, $16.32

ESC: Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Body Chain

The mother-daughter duo can't get much cooler than Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Everything about them just oozes edge. While your mom may be apprehensive about wearing a body chain over a formal dress, like Zoe did here at the Instyle Awards, she may feel more comfortable in another layer. For example, if perhaps her dress has a somewhat low back, the following body jewelry creates a dainty veil over the exposed skin. 

ESC: Mother's Day

Bijoux Indiscrets

Magnifique Body Chain, $40

Article continues below

ESC: Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hair Jewelry

Whether your mom is living her best boho life in braids, locs or dreads, she still has to dress for the occasional formal event. In this case, she would love a beautiful hair piece to show off her unique spirit. 

ESC: Mother's Day

Jennifer Behr

Gold-Plated Swarovski Pearl Hair Slide, $195

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Perfect Hair

Even if Mom isn't your perfect doppelganger, like Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, you can still have the perfect mommy-and-me moment with the help of a solid hot tool. The mother-daughter duo practically look like twins with their curls. Should you have different hair than your mom, invest in a quality hair tool with interchangeable wands that work for the both of you. Win-win!

Article continues below

ESC: Mother's Day

T3

Whirl Trio, $270

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Personalized Necklace

Perhaps your mom isn't into wearing jewelry with her own name on it, but maybe she'll want to wear yours? Think of it as BFF matching accessories. Reese and Ava have worn pieces from the Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe collection, and so can your mom and you. 

ESC: Mother's Day

Sarah Chloe

Melange-Dalia Necklace, $228

Article continues below

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith

Foc Kan/WireImage

Beauty Essential

If your mom is like Jada Pinkett Smith, she's a not a regular mom; she's a cool mom. Like Willow Smith's mother, she can rock a pair of mom jeans like nobody's business and she has a beauty collection you will secretly shop from. This mom likes to stand out, which is why she always carries her go-to red lip in her bag. Not only is it ultra-pigmented but this particular product plumps lips, too!

ESC: Mother's Day

Dior

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump, $37

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Luggage

OK, OK, your mom may not get dolled up for A-list events in fancy furs and black-tie gowns all that much. But as Jada knows: There's a way to infuse edge into your arsenal in the easiest way. Enter: accessories, the place to have fun. Does your mom have more practical sensibilities? Instead of gifting her an insanely cute clutch or bag for Mother's Day, surprise her with an ever-so-chic carry-on. She'll be the coolest mom in the skies. 

Article continues below

ESC: Mother's Day

Calpak

Astyll 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On, $125

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Splash News

Everyday Jeans

If your mom is like Cindy Crawford, she's not about trends. She's a natural beauty who doesn't need to put in much effort. That goes for her wardrobe as well. A nice blouse and some flared jeans inspired by her heyday are all she needs. This Mother's Day, invest in a quality pair your mom can wear every day. 

ESC: Mother's Day

Re/Done

High Break Flared Jeans, $230

Article continues below

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia GerberKaia Gerber

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Spring Dress

Whether your mom is a classic beauty like Cindy or a fresh force of fashion of like Kaia, she'll appreciate a flattering spring-appropriate dress she can wear to book club, brunch and beyond. Pro tip: Moms don't need a supermodel physique to look this good. Opt for a wrap dress so it hugs her body in all the right places.

ESC: Mother's Day

Ann Taylor

Island Floral Flutter Sleeve Shirtdress, $149

Don't forget: Mother's Day is around the corner!

RELATED ARTICLE:  Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaia Gerber , Cindy Crawford , Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Yolanda Hadid , Zoë Kravitz , Willow Smith , Jada Pinkett Smith , Style Collective , Fashion , Beauty , Life/Style , Mother's Day , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

ESC: Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Channel Millie Bobbi Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

ESC: Keri Shahidi, Yara Shahidi

Keri and Yara Shahidi Master Mom-Daughter Fashion

ESC: E!ssentials, Summer Skin, Kerry Washington

You're 6 Steps Away from Kerry Washington-Level Summer Skin

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Has a Beauty Pet Peeve Everyone Can Relate to

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Birthday Tracksuit

3 Things You Didn't Know About Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tracksuit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.