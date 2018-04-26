RuPaul Reads Monét X Change the House Down in This Drag Race Sneak Peek

The one thing you don't want in the werkroom on RuPaul's Drag Race? A read from Mama Ru herself.

But that's exactly what poor Monét X Change gets in this exclusive clip from Thursday's new episode of the VH1 hit.

After landing in the bottom two and lip syncing for her life two weeks in a row, Monét has become the season's lip sync assassin, proving that she has what it takes to stick around in the competition when push comes to shove. But as RuPaul ruveals when talking to Monet's team while they're planning their performance in this week's maxi challenge—a fully-formed mock Drag Con panel—that don't impress her much.