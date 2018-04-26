Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Get Real About Their Chemistry in Adrift

Badly injured and clinging to life on a destroyed boat in the aftermath of one of the biggest hurricanes in history, Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin's newest characters have helped them form a special bond.

The stars were tasked with bringing a unique love story to life when they signed on to the roles of Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, a real engaged couple who set sail from Tahiti to San Diego, in the upcoming romance drama, Adrift. According to the film's stirring trailer, the partners' voyage quickly turns into a haunting nightmare when they unexpectedly hit a hurricane just weeks into their trip.

Based on Oldham's memoir of everything that happened next, Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss and Survival at Sea, the movie takes viewers into the eye of the storm with Tami and Richard as they fight to survive. As the only two characters throughout the majority of the film, the movie depended on the stars' compatibility to carry it home. Fortunately, they got along swimmingly.