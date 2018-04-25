Alex Rodriguez Applauds Jennifer Lopez for ''Well-Deserved'' TIME 100 Honor

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 7:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Proud boyfriend alert!

E! News caught up with Alex Rodriguez on the TIME 100 Gala red carpet in New York City, where he was on hand to support honoree Jennifer Lopez. The pop superstar was recognized as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018, and even took the stage with a medley of her greatest hits. 

"It is awesome," the retired MLB star told us of his beau's major accomplishment. "It is well-deserved, and she's going to perform tonight in her hometown of New York City."

J. Lo electrified Lincoln Center with a mashup of songs like "If You Had My Love," "Let's Get Loud" and a cover of Drake's "Teenage Fever."

Photos

TIME 100 Gala 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Joining the A-list couple were Lopez's sister, journalist Lynda Lopez, and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez. A-Rod shared a snapshot surrounded by the Lopez ladies on Instagram, writing, "Shoulder to shoulder with some truly strong women. #Time100." 

Lynda added in her own post, "Couldn't be prouder of how amazing this one was at the #Time100 gala!!! #lovemysis #shelooksamazing #andsoundedevenbetter!!"

A night they won't soon forget, guaranteed! 

Check out the video above for our entire interview with Alex. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Interviews , Red Carpet , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Why Jennifer Garner Loves Her "Peppermint" Character

Amber Heard on Training for Mera Role in "Aquaman"

What Jason Momoa Thinks of Getting His Own Movie "Aquaman"

Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin Talk On-Screen Chemistry

Antoni Porowski & Ted Allen Talk "Queer Eye" Season 2

Aly Raisman Talks Time 100 Recognizing Army of Survivors

Alex Rodriguez Says J.Lo's Time 100 Honor Is "Well-Deserved"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.