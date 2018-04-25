11 Times Kim Kardashian Has Publicly Defended Kanye West

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:44 PM
Stand by your man!
If we know one thing about Kim Kardashian, we know that she's all about loyalty to the Kardashian/Jenners and especially to her husband, Kanye West, despite his controversial antics in recent days.
On Wednesday morning, Kim hopped on Twitter and posted a flurry of comments, all fiercely defending her beau and slamming outlets reporting that the rapper is having mental health problems.
Meanwhile, Kim's not the only member of the family backing up the "Black Skinhead" rapper. Amid reports that West has also been feuding with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch exclusively tells E! News, "This just isn't true LOL..."
Yeezy is known for some bizarre tirades over the years—both in 2016 (in regards to Taylor Swift and right before he was hospitalized for "exhaustion"), as well as in recent days, since he jumped back on Twitter for the first time since his hospital stint.
Since his triumphant Twitter return, the music man has been raising some eyebrows with his stream of posts, both political and personal in nature.
Despite the drama over the years, Kim, who has three children with the music man, has often publicly come to 'Ye's defense when no one else would. Today was no different.
We'll take you back to 11 times Kim has defended her man, starting with the most recent ones earlier today...
#1) April 25, 2018: Kim tweeted, "After many outlets reported that family members were concerned about Kanye's "erratic" behavior, Kim tweeted, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line."
Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
#2) April 25, 2018: Kim tweeted, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."
To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
#3) April 25, 2018: Kim tweeted, "To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."
He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
#4) April 25, 2018: Kim tweeted, "He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive."
Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
He never said he agrees with his politics
#5) April 25, 2018: "Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics."
Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
#6) April 25, 2018: Kim tweeted, "Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye's mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I'm glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening."
Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that. https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018
#7) March 6, 2018: After her husband's fashion line Yeezy got criticized, Kim tweeted, "Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that.
YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE #SEASON7— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018
#8) March 6, 2018: Kim tweeted, "YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE #SEASON7."
How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018
#9) March 6, 2018: After posts made by unaffiliated Twitter handle @theyeezymafia spread incorrect information about the brand, Kim tweeted, "How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways."
Taylor Swift on the line with Kanye discussing FAMOUS #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #girls #beauty #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #snapchat #kimye #yeezy #tlop #pablo #studio #taylorswift #kanyewest #kuwtk
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
#10) July 17, 2016: During the controversy with Taylor Swift in which the signer denied knowing that Kanye was going to rap the line, "I made that bitch famous" about her, Kim posted a video on Snapchat of Kanye and Taylor discussing the "Famous" lyrics. The world pretty much erupted with glee and the "Bad Blood" singer basically went underground for a year.
#11) June 16, 2016: Prior to unleashing the Snapchat receipts, Kim told GQ in her cover story that Tay in fact did know about it. "She totally approved that," said the reality star. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much sh-t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."
Of calling the superstar singer a "bitch," Kim also defended her man and the use of the word: "I mean, he's called me a bitch in his songs. That's just, like, what they say. I never once think, 'What a derogatory word! How dare he?' Not in a million years."
