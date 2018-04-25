Who Talks More on The Voice: Kelly Clarkson or Adam Levine?

It's a battle of a different kind of voice on The Voice.

While Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys have proved themselves to be coaches of the quieter kind, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson seem to talk enough for the entire coaching panel, and now the question is: which one talks more?

They fight it out in a new featurette, exclusive to E! News.

"Kelly's pitch style is basically auctioneer," Alicia says amid clips of Kelly talking at top speed.

"You know, Kelly talks a lot," Blake says, comparing her to another former coach. "I'm starting to feel a little bit sorry for Adam now, because Kelly talks as much as Miley [Cyrus], and Adam's been sitting by Miley in the seasons past, and I don't know how he breathes."