How Florida Georgia Line Became the Rock Stars of Country Music

There's no doubt about it: God, your mama and me aren't the only fans of Florida Georgia Line.

When Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard released their first EP titled Anything Like Me back in 2010, country music fans were immediately intrigued by their creative lyrics and infectious beats in tracks such as "You're Country" and "Never Let Her Go."

But in the years that followed, the country duo continued to grow their fan base, awards collection and presence in the music industry.

Tonight, the guys behind huge hits including "H.O.L.Y.," "Get Your Shine On" and "Round Here" will headline night one of the 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

And yes, the odds are incredibly high that they will continue to bring the party to thousands and thousands of fans.