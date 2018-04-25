Taylor Swift Teases New Details About Her Reputation Tour

The countdown is on!

Taylor Swift is getting ready to hit the road and she's sharing her excitement on social media!

The pop superstar posted a snap of herself rehearsing for her upcoming stadium tour on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. In the black and white post, Swift appears to be breaking a sweat while practicing her moves with a few backup dancers behind her.

She captioned the behind-the-scenes shot, "13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour," reminding her fans that her return to the stage is less than two weeks away.

While the songstress has popped up for a few surprise performances recently on Spotify and in Nashville, this personal countdown straight from the star is sure to get fans even more excited.