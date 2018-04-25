Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

Well, now we know what Meredith Grey is going to do with her disgraced Harper Avery award.

Grey's Anatomy revealed last week that the late Harper Avery, whose foundation owned the hospital and whose namesake award Meredith had spent years working towards, was a serial sexual harrasser, and that his daughter in-law Katherine (Debbie Allen) had helped him pay off his accusers in exchange for silence.

Now, thanks to Jackson (Jesse Williams) having those contracts thrown out without knowing what they were for, the news is public and the hospital's in crisis. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had her own personal crisis about her highly prized award, and had even just spent a lot of time defending her mother's win so many years ago.

In a new clip from this week's episode, exclusive to E! News, we learn what Meredith is doing with both trophies—and what the crisis management firm has in mind as a PR distraction.