Here's How Meghan Markle Was Written Out of Suits

Meghan Markle is finally a married woman.

Well, her character Rachel Zane is, at least. We've still got a few weeks to go until she can officially add Princess to her name!

In the Suits season seven finale, the long-running USA legal drama finally say goodbye to Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams after revealing that they were both taking their leave from the series that made them household names, and the departure was pretty subdued, all things considered.

The two-hour episode saw Mike (Adams) approached by someone named Adam Forsyth who offered the legal do-gooder an opportunity to run a law firm in Seattle that would allow him to only pursue class action cases against Fortune 500 companies—AKA the exact sort of thing Specter Litt didn't do—just as it seemed SL might either go under or have to merge with Rachel's fathers's firm.