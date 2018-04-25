EXCLUSIVE!

Richard Gere Plays Coy Over Alejandra Silva Marriage Reports

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 11:37 AM

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Richard Gere is playing cover over his reported marriage to Alejandra Silva.

Multiple outlets confirmed earlier this week that the 68-year-old actor and 35-year-old Spanish socialite have tied the knot. But Gere didn't appear to be wearing a ring during to his interview with E! News at the City Harvest 35th Annual Gala on Tuesday night in New York City.

While talking about the event with us, Gere wiped his face with his left hand, which didn't have a wedding ring on it.

At the end of the red carpet interview, he told E! News that the wedding ring is "invisible."

Richard Gere, 65, Is Dating 32-Year-Old Spanish Socialite Alejandra Silva

The couple first sparked romance rumors about three years ago. E! News confirmed in June 2015 that the couple was indeed dating shortly after they were spotted packing on the PDA on a yacht off the coast of Acitrezza, Italy.

A source told People on Monday that Gere and Silva married "weeks and weeks ago" and are "extraordinarily happy."

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the insider also added.

Silva's father is businessman Ignacio Silva, former financial vice president of the pro football club Real Madrid.

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Back in 2015, a friend of Silva's reportedly told Spain's ABC, "They've been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times."

The pal added, "They've managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know."

Gere and actress Carey Lowell separated in 2013 after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized three years later in 2016. Gere and Lowell have one son together, Homer.

Silva is divorced from Govind Friedland, with whom she has a son, Albert.

