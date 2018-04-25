Kate Middleton's Mom and Brother Visit Her and Prince William's Newborn Son

The royal baby got a visit from his grandmother and uncle on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton's mom, Carole Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton, were photographed at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. Before arriving at Kensington Palace, Carole was spotted picking up Prince George from school and bringing him back home. These visits follow two days after Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child together.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. Hours later, the couple introduced their newborn son to the world as the stepped out of the hospital together. Following the formal introduction, the couple left the hospital and went back home with their baby, whose name has not yet been announced.