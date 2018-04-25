Hank Azaria's "Eyes Have Been Opened" Amid The Simpsons' Apu Controversy

Colbert mentioned the response "upset a lot of people," to which Azaria said, "I had nothing to do with the writing or voicing. Apu doesn't speak in that segment. It was a late addition that I saw right around the same time that everybody else in America did. So, I didn't know it was going to be in it until I saw it. I think that if anybody came away from that segment feeling that they should lighten up or take a joke better or grow a thicker skin or toughen up...yeah, that's certainly not the way I feel about it. And that is definitely not the message that I want to send."

"I've given this a lot of thought—really a lot of thought—and, as I say, my eyes have been opened," he said. "I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been. As you know in television terms, listening to voices means inclusion in the writers' room. I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers' room—not in a token way—but genuinely informing whatever new direction this character may take, including how it is voiced or not voiced. I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what The Simpsons does. It just not only makes sense, but it just feels like the right thing to do, to me."

After the episode aired, Kondabolu reached out to Azaria via Twitter: