Let's Talk About The 100's Newest Relationship (and Other Premiere Surprises)

Six years is a long time...

Tonight's premiere of The 100 revealed an awful lot about what everyone on this show has been up to in the past six years—much of it excruciating if your name is Clarke Griffin—but there was one reveal that probably gutted a few fans and will definitely gut a few fellow characters, even if it's not a big surprise.

Bellamy has found love (or something) with none other than...Echo.

While Clarke's been stuck on the ground with only her new adopted daughter for company, Bellamy fell into a relationship with the disgraced Echo, who had been banished by both Roan and Octavia after she cheated in the conclave and was also just kind of a jerk.

But again, that was a long time ago now, and things have changed. Three years after the death wave, Bellamy and Echo got together, and now that they're about to head down to earth, he promises that "nothing is going to change on the ground."