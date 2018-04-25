Disney Channel's Live Action Kim Possible Finds Its Leads

For everyone who immediately started asking for the return of original stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle when the news of this movie was announced, you were heard loud and clear.

Along with the new casting news, Disney Channel released a video featuring Romano and Friedle auditioning for their former roles in full costume, wigs included. Romano also brought her baby, Isabella, along for the ride. Safe to say things have changed in the 11 years since the show went off the air.

The new movie, still about a normal high school girl who also happens to be a badass crime fighter, will be written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, alongside writer Josh Cagan. It will go into production this summer (and finish in time for The Goldbergs to start filming season six) and will premiere in 2019.