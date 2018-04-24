Kourtney Kardashian Meets With Congressional Leaders About Cosmetics Reform

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018
Kourtney Kardashian takes Capitol Hill!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teamed up with Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook on Tuesday to talk to congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation.
During the informational briefing, Kourtney talked about her experience with cosmetics and discussed the personal care products that she has used on her three kids over the years.
"She's meeting with lawmakers to update an 80 year old FDA law to help make beauty products safer," NBC Washington's Jennifer Vasquez (@JennVasquez_DC) tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of Kourtney from the meeting.
"Kourtney Kardashian says that as a mom it's important for her to know what's in the personal care products she uses," Jennifer also shared with her followers. "She's calling for new legislation that will give cosmetic companies a guideline of how much of a certain chemical they can use."
The Personal Care Products Safety Act was introduced in May 2017 by senators Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins. This act was created in hopes of protecting the health of consumers by "strengthening" the Food and Drug Administration's "authority to regulate the ingredients in personal care products."
After the informational briefing, attendees lined up to meet Kourtney.
.@kourtneykardash takes Capitol Hill! She's meeting with lawmakers to update an 80 year old FDA law to help make beauty products safer. 💄💅 pic.twitter.com/Di8cOM6VHZ— J e n n y (@JennVasquez_DC) April 24, 2018
This is the line to take a selfie with the Kardashian sister... it's not everyday we get reality TV show starts on Capitol Hill. You can kind of see @kourtneykardash's head in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/iQt3MLQNU4— J e n n y (@JennVasquez_DC) April 24, 2018
The E! star flew into Washington, D.C. on Monday and has been documenting her stay on social media.
In addition to her meetings in D.C., Kourtney's also launching her KOURT X KYLIE collab with sister Kylie Jenner today.
What do you think about Kourtney's meeting on Capitol Hill? Sound off in the comments!
