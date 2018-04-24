Bridget Jones's Diary, Ocean's Eleven and High School Musical Leaving Netflix in May 2018

Universal Pictures
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 9:23 AM
Universal Pictures
Bid farewell to some of your Netflix favorites.
Netflix just announced its slate of May 2018 arrivals and exits and we're willing to bet some of your streaming staples didn't make the cut this month. If you were planning on revisiting Disney's early 2000s franchises like The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and Camp Rock, speed up your binge-watching because they're all heading out by May 2.
Meanwhile, some of your go-to silver screen hits like GoodFellas, The Hurt Locker and Ocean's Eleven are taking a bow on Netflix come next month.
Sadly, Bridget Jones is also walking out of our lives. All together now: Don't wanna be all by myself...
Fortunately, these departures are making room for an entire new slate of arrivals. Check out that list here and say goodbye below:
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Leaving 5/1/18
Bridget Jones's Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean's Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Disney Channel/Fred Hayes
Leaving 5/2/18
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving 5/7/18
The Host
Leaving 5/12/18
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving 5/30/18
The Jungle Book
