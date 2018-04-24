Mamma Mia!, Shrek and Coco Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Universal Pictures
These Netflix arrivals are going to have you dancing and singing into spring.
Netflix just announced everything that's coming to the site next month, so grab your calendar! The list includes oldies but goodies like Shrek and The Phantom of the Opera, new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Scandal and this year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, Coco. Plus, you can revisit Mamma Mia! before the long-awaited sequel hits theaters on July 20.
Meanwhile, Arrow: Season 6, Dynasty: Season 1, Riverdale: Season 2, Supernatural: Season 1 and The Flash: Season 4 are all heading to Netflix this month, though the dates for such arrivals have not yet been announced.
All titles and dates are subject to change, of course.
Take a look at the list below to find some of your favorites!
Available 5/1/18
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God's Own Country
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
Available 5/2/18
Jailbreak
Available 5/4/18
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted!: Season 1
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey--
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1
Available 5/5/18
Faces Places
Available 5/6/18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Available 5/8/18
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
Available 5/9/18
Dirty Girl
Available 5/11/18
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
Available 5/13/18
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
Available 5/14/18
The Phantom of the Opera
Available 5/15/18
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16
Available 5/16/18
89
Mamma Mia!
The Kingdom
Wanted
Available 5/18/18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget: Season 4
Available 5/19/18
Bridge to Terabithia
Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
Available 5/20/18
Some Kind of Beautiful
Available 5/21/18
Señora Acero: Season 4
Available 5/22/18
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
Available 5/23/18
Explained
Available 5/24/18
Fauda: Season 2
Survivors Guide to Prison
Available 5/25/18
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
Trollhunters: Part 3
Available 5/26/18
Sara's Notebook
Available 5/27/18
The Break with Michelle Wolf
Available 5/29/18
Coco
Available 5/30/18
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
Available 5/31/18
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
