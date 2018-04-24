Mamma Mia!, Shrek and Coco Coming to Netflix in May 2018

These Netflix arrivals are going to have you dancing and singing into spring. 

Netflix just announced everything that's coming to the site next month, so grab your calendar! The list includes oldies but goodies like Shrek and The Phantom of the Opera, new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Scandal and this year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, Coco. Plus, you can revisit Mamma Mia! before the long-awaited sequel hits theaters on July 20. 

Meanwhile, Arrow: Season 6Dynasty: Season 1Riverdale: Season 2Supernatural: Season 1 and The Flash: Season 4 are all heading to Netflix this month, though the dates for such arrivals have not yet been announced. 

All titles and dates are subject to change, of course. 

Take a look at the list below to find some of your favorites!

Available 5/1/18

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls 

Darc

God's Own Country

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek 

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes 

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Available 5/2/18

Jailbreak

Available 5/4/18

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!: Season 1 

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey--

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

Available 5/5/18

Faces Places

Available 5/6/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Available 5/8/18

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

Available 5/9/18

Dirty Girl

Available 5/11/18

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1 

Available 5/13/18

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Available 5/14/18

The Phantom of the Opera

Available 5/15/18

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16

Available 5/16/18

89 

Mamma Mia!

The Kingdom

Wanted

Available 5/18/18

Cargo

Catching Feelings 

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

Available 5/19/18 

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

Available 5/20/18

Some Kind of Beautiful

Available 5/21/18

Señora Acero: Season 4

Available 5/22/18 

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

Available 5/23/18

Explained

Available 5/24/18

Fauda: Season 2 

Survivors Guide to Prison

Available 5/25/18

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

Available 5/26/18

Sara's Notebook

Available 5/27/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Available 5/29/18

Coco

Available 5/30/18

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

Available 5/31/18

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

