Here's Who Will Be Serenading Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their Wedding

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:58 AM
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
With less than a month to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, the soundtrack to the royal wedding has been sorted out.
On behalf of the soon-to-be bride and groom, Kensington Palace has announced new details about what music will be heard during their May 19 wedding service and who will perform it.
"Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works," the palace revealed.
Under the direction of James Vivian, the director of music at St. George's Chapel, several choral groups, soloists and musicians will perform throughout the nuptials. Those include the choir of St. George's Chapel, which is made of up 23 boys from St. George's School and twelve Lay Clerks. 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanne-Mason, who was named the 2016 BBC Young Musician, has also been picked to play.
"I'm so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes," Kanne-Mason said in a statement. "What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can't wait!"
Chris Ison/PA Wire
The honor and excitement was shared by gospel conductor Karen Gibson and the Christian gospel group, The Kingdom Choir, which is also slated to perform during the service. "The Kingdom Choir is truly honoured to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment," Gibson said in a statement. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we'd like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union."
The newly announced list also includes Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas accompanied by The Orchestra, which will consist of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia as well as principal trumpet player David Blackadder.
Luke Bond will play the organ, a traditional instrument in the bridal procession down the aisle. To round out the group of musicians and performers, state trumpeters from all ranks of the Band of the Household Cavalry will support the ceremony.
"The Choristers, Lay Clerks, Organists and I are very much looking forward to this exciting day and are pleased to be performing at the service music chosen by the couple," Vivian said in a statement. "We are also looking forward to welcoming to St George's musical colleagues from near and far who will be performing at this very special and joyful occasion."
All that's left to do is get to the bottom of those rumors that the Spice Girls may perform at the reception. Stay tuned!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!