Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson, Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo? 

Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard. 

"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star. 

"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back. 

"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued. 

"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted. 

Photos

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It wasn't long before a photo of Jost today was back on the screen behind the women. 

"That's how I like to remember him," the actress joked. "That's how I'll always remember him by now that we're broken up."

All kidding aside, it sounds like she's smitten with Jost nearly a year after they were first romantically linked last spring. 

When DeGeneres teased her with questions about "Weekend Update," she couldn't lie about her favorite anchor. 

"It's hard to pick [between Jost and Michael Che. No, it's not that hard to pick," she joked. "I guess I'm a Colin fan, I have to say."

However, that was before she saw that photo of his beard. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Scarlett Johansson , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Jokes That His Son "Doesn't Like Him as Much" as the Rest of the Avengers: Infinity War Characters

Kanye West, North West

North West Plays With Dolls That Look a Lot Like Michael Jackson—and Kanye

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Sends His Love to Channing Tatum After ''Not an Ideal'' Split

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Has the Perfect Response to a Body-Shaming Troll

Allison Mack

Allison Mack to Be Released on $5 Million Bond for Sex Trafficking Charges

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.