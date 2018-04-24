Chris Evans and His Brother Quiz Each Other and Share Hilarious Childhood Memories

Do you know Chris Evans' favorite Disney movie or who was his first kiss? His brother Scott Evans sure does.

The two siblings put their knowledge of each other to the test by answering questions about the other on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Some questions asked for basic information. For instance, Seth Meyers asked Chris about his younger brother's favorite book (Where the Red Fern Grows) and quizzed Scott on Chris' favorite Disney movie (Robin Hood).

Other questions revealed hilarious childhood memories. For instance, Seth asked the brothers about each of their first kisses and grilled Scott on the lie The Avengers star told his class about their father's profession. Apparently, the Captain America character told his fellow first-graders their father was an astronaut and profited from the fib.

"I had some real balls," Chris confessed. "I told kids if they gave me, like, a buck my dad would put them on a list to go to the moon."