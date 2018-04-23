All the Details on Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Latest Undercover Date

Two Hollywood stars were craving some privacy for their latest meal out.

E! News has learned Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had dinner Sunday night at Nobu downtown in New York City.

According to an eyewitness, the Dawson's Creek star was dressed casually with very little makeup on and she wore a floppy hat that covered some of her face.

We're told the pair stayed in the restaurant for about 90 minutes before leaving at the same time.

It's just one of the many low-key nights out Katie and Jamie have enjoyed in recent months. Whether it's the 2018 Grammys or star-studded birthday parties, the pair has managed to avoid photographers on many occasions.