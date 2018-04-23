Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:24 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner can't help but share photos of her baby, Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share new pics and videos of her baby girl.

"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie captioned one post. She then posted a video of a smiling Stormi resting on her chest with the caption, "my happy baby."

Next week will mark three months since Kylie welcomed her first child into the world with Travis Scott. In celebration of the upcoming occasion, we're taking a look back at Stormi's cutest baby photos over the past three months!

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

From the first official photo to her latest snaps, see all of the pics that have been posted of baby Stormi:

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

Meet Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner introduced her baby daughter Stormi with this precious pic of the little one holding her mom's hand.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Daughter, Baby, Toes, Snapchat

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Tiny Toes

"Mommy's cute little toes," the new mom posted on social.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Mommy & Me

In their first full-length photo together, Kylie celebrates a special Stormi anniversary with, "angel baby is 1 month old today."

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Face Forward

Kylie shared this clear snapshot of her daughter's adorable face on Snapchat, writing, "My pretty girl."

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Kylie posted an Instagram video of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. Too cute!

Jordyn Woods, Stormi

Instagram

Snuggle Sesh

The new mom shared a sweet Snapchat video of her daughter snuggling with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Stormi Webster, Mary Jo

Instagram

Me & MJ

Kylie posted this precious pic of Stormi with her great grandma Mary Jo writing, "i mean.. does it get any better than this?"

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Nap Time

Kylie posted a Snapchat video of her little one snoozing in a pretty pink onesie.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Smiling Selfies

The new mom captioned this pic simply with "stormiiiiiiiii." 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Kisses for the Camera

Kylie showed off her signature pout alongside her beautiful baby girl. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Keeping It Simple

Kylie and Stormi took a simple photo showcasing their sweet bond. 

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Snapchat

Stormi's First Easter!

Stormi looks bright-eyed while celebrating her first Easter with Kylie and Travis.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"Sleepy Stormi"

Kylie catches her newborn fast asleep while out for a walk.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Cheeky

We just want to pinch Stormi's adorable little cheeks!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

The new mom posted this cute pic of her best friend Stormi rocking a fresh pair of sneakers with the caption, "bff."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Matchy Matchy

Kylie and Stormi are truly angelic in all-white in this pic she captioned, "angel baby."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Messy Hair Don't Care

"Our hair both a mess but," Kylie captioned this photo of baby Stormi laying on her chest.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Little Hands

"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie wrote in this photo she posted to her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

"My Happy Baby"

Kylie shared this adorable photo of baby Stormi smiling on April 23.

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Meet the Family!

Travis Scott introduced baby Stormi to his family in Texas in early April.

Stormi Webster

Snapchat

Snapchat Close-Up

Kylie shared close-up photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat in April.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

