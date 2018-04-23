Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

Instagram
Kylie Jenner can't help but share photos of her baby, Stormi Webster.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share new pics and videos of her baby girl.
"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie captioned one post. She then posted a video of a smiling Stormi resting on her chest with the caption, "my happy baby."
Next week will mark three months since Kylie welcomed her first child into the world with Travis Scott. In celebration of the upcoming occasion, we're taking a look back at Stormi's cutest baby photos over the past three months!
From the first official photo to her latest snaps, see all of the pics that have been posted of baby Stormi:
Meet Stormi Webster!
Kylie Jenner introduced her baby daughter Stormi with this precious pic of the little one holding her mom's hand.
Tiny Toes
"Mommy's cute little toes," the new mom posted on social.
Mommy & Me
In their first full-length photo together, Kylie celebrates a special Stormi anniversary with, "angel baby is 1 month old today."
Face Forward
Kylie shared this clear snapshot of her daughter's adorable face on Snapchat, writing, "My pretty girl."
Sleeping Beauty
Kylie posted an Instagram video of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. Too cute!
Snuggle Sesh
The new mom shared a sweet Snapchat video of her daughter snuggling with her BFF Jordyn Woods.
Me & MJ
Kylie posted this precious pic of Stormi with her great grandma Mary Jo writing, "i mean.. does it get any better than this?"
Nap Time
Kylie posted a Snapchat video of her little one snoozing in a pretty pink onesie.
Smiling Selfies
The new mom captioned this pic simply with "stormiiiiiiiii."
Kisses for the Camera
Kylie showed off her signature pout alongside her beautiful baby girl.
Keeping It Simple
Kylie and Stormi took a simple photo showcasing their sweet bond.
Stormi's First Easter!
Stormi looks bright-eyed while celebrating her first Easter with Kylie and Travis.
"Sleepy Stormi"
Kylie catches her newborn fast asleep while out for a walk.
Cheeky
We just want to pinch Stormi's adorable little cheeks!
Best Friends Forever
The new mom posted this cute pic of her best friend Stormi rocking a fresh pair of sneakers with the caption, "bff."
Matchy Matchy
Kylie and Stormi are truly angelic in all-white in this pic she captioned, "angel baby."
Messy Hair Don't Care
"Our hair both a mess but," Kylie captioned this photo of baby Stormi laying on her chest.
Little Hands
"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie wrote in this photo she posted to her Instagram story.
"My Happy Baby"
Kylie shared this adorable photo of baby Stormi smiling on April 23.
Meet the Family!
Travis Scott introduced baby Stormi to his family in Texas in early April.
Snapchat Close-Up
Kylie shared close-up photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat in April.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.