Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner can't help but share photos of her baby, Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share new pics and videos of her baby girl.

"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie captioned one post. She then posted a video of a smiling Stormi resting on her chest with the caption, "my happy baby."

Next week will mark three months since Kylie welcomed her first child into the world with Travis Scott. In celebration of the upcoming occasion, we're taking a look back at Stormi's cutest baby photos over the past three months!