Paris Jackson Blasts Family Members Who Think She's ''About to Die''

Paris Jackson is biting back!

The daughter of Michael Jackson took to Instagram Stories to put family members, who are concerned for her well-being, on blast following Page Six's article entitled "The Jacksons are fearing for Paris' life."

On Monday, the celeb heir, who was outfitted in lip-shaped sunnies and a colorful shirt, said to the camera, "So apparently people think I’m about to die.

The 20-year-old, who was in her car with a friend in the video, then said, "My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that’s good."

The unhappy "It girl" then spoke to the "So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying they’re worried for me: When is the last time you called me? Prince [Jackson] isn’t worried. Why? Because we talk all the time. We hang out. If you’re worried about me, call me."

Earlier this month, Paris celebrated her 20th birthday with Paris Hilton and Chris Brown.