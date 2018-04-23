Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards just got more star power!

Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes are set to take the stage at the annual award ceremony. The young superstars are the first round of performers to be announced and they'll be tough acts to follow!

Camila is a four-time Billboard Music Award nominee this year, including a nod for Top New Artist, Dua is marking her first performance on an award show in the U.S. and Shawn has two number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

The three hour telecast will feature performances from this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzz-worthy moments that celebrate 60 years of the Billboard Hot 100!