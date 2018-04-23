Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Poses Shirtless in His Underwear for Gay Times

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski is turning up the heat as Gay Times' new cover star.

The Fab Five member stripped down to his skivvies and posed shirtless for the publication's May 2018 issue. In addition to modeling his briefs, the Netflix star posed alongside one of his favorite animals—a corgi.

However, Porowski didn't just bare his abs. He also bared his soul when it came to talking about the show, its impact and his sexuality.

When Netflix premiered Queer Eye back in February, Porowski never imagined it would gain such a following.

"I really thought people would be like, 'Oh that's nice—they've just rebooted that thing that they did way back when,'" he told Gay Times. "I'm very surprised at how big and strong the reaction has been. It's really been like an explosion of sorts." 

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Gets Down to His Underwear for Hanes Ad

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Still, the 34-year-old star believes the rebooted series is "refreshing for everybody"—especially during a politically divided time.

"While there's a lot of good going on in the world, it's also a pretty scary time—politically, human rights, and LGBTQ rights more specifically," he said. "To have a show that really puts our humanity at the forefront and just showing kindness, showing five liberal gay guys helping out more conservative, often Republican-leaning heroes, I think it was just something that was really refreshing for everybody."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

However, the show hasn't just benefitted its fans and makeover subjects. It's also benefitted Porowski in terms of helping him celebrate his own sexuality.

"When I first started telling people about the show, I would embarrassingly catch myself whispering ‘Queer' as though… I don't know if I was embarrassed or I had some kind of shame, but it still felt taboo from childhood," he told the magazine. "It's kind of nice because now I say it really confidently. The more you immerse yourself in something, the less precious it gets."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

In terms of defining his sexuality, Porowski prefers not to use labels.

"I've always considered myself a little more fluid along the spectrum," he said. "So even being called bisexual... I remember in my early twenties I was like, 'But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?'. Maybe it's just my rebellious nature. I'm me, I'm Antoni, and I'm all these things. Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it's part of their identity. For me personally, I've never really had a label for myself. Today I'm gay, I'm in a gay relationship, and that's where I am. That's good enough for me."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Fans can watch Porowski star on the show with home design honcho Bobby Berk, culture expert Karamo Brown, grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, and stylist specialist Tan France. In fact, the program has already been renewed for a second season.

To read more about Porowski, check out the May issue of Gay Times.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.