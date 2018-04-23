Royal Baby No. 3 Will Have the Best Hand-Me-Downs Ever

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William have welcomed their third child together.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth the couple's baby boy on Monday morning. Shortly after the arrival was announced, William went to pick up Prince George and Princess Charlotte and brought them back to the hospital to meet their baby brother. The trio was photographed holding hands as they arrived at the hospital for the meeting on Monday afternoon.
So while we wait to find out the name of the baby boy, let's find out all of the awesome hand-me-downs he might soon receive from his siblings George and Charlotte.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images, Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's adorable blue sweater is sure to be on the royal baby hand-me-down list.
We first saw this blue cardigan when Prince George wore it to the hospital to meet his baby sister Charlotte for the first time in May 2015. George and William, also wearing blue, were photographed waving to the cameras outside of St. Mary's Hospital in London hours after Charlotte's birth. Lindo Wing is also where Kate gave birth to her third child.
Just over a year after George wore the sweater, Charlotte was photographed wearing the same cardigan in September 2016 during her first official engagement in Canada. This might be a hint that the new baby will also be photographed in the sweater in the years following his birth.
The sweater, which costs $52, is from Amaia, a children's wear boutique.
© Mario Testino / Art Partner
For her christening in July 2015, Charlotte was baptized in her brother George's hand-me-downs. Charlotte was photographed in a handmade replica of a more than 170-year-old lace and satin royal christening gown, made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the queen. George was photographed wearing the same garment at his christening in 2013.
This could mean that William and Kate will dress their baby boy in the same garment for his christening as well.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The new baby will also surely inherit some great toys from his siblings.
During Charlotte's first birthday in May 2016, Kate photographed her daughter pushing a Pintoy baby walker with alphabet blocks. This could be a fun toy for Charlotte to pass down to her baby sibling when he is old enough!
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate also took photos of baby Charlotte when she was six months old that show her playing with a stuffed dog.
The Jellycat Fuddlewuddle Puppy seemed to bring so much joy to Charlotte, so maybe it will be given to the new baby after he is about six months old as well!
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
The baby might also inherit Prince George's passion for all thing police. Back in March, Prince William reportedly shared that George is "obsessed" with the police, "cars, toys, everything."
In November 2017, George wrote a Christmas list, asking Santa Claus for one thing only, a police car.
Sounds like lots of police-related toys to be shared with the new baby!
Sound off on possible baby names in the comments!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.