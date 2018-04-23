Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Twinning Post-Baby Look

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 11:19 AM

The royal family is seeing red…in the happiest way! 

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced royal baby No. 3 to the world Monday, just seven hours after the Duchess of Cambridge went into early labor. As the royal couple took their first post-baby photos outside Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, there was a moment of déjà vu. Not only was the mother-of-three wearing Jenny Packham again (she wore the British designer to present both her first two children to the world), but Kate's red shift dress looked very similar to the ensemble Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince Harry.

In 1984, Princess Diana stood in the same location just outside the London Hospital, wearing a long, red coat dress layered over a white, collared blouse and red tie. She complemented the post-pregnancy look with red, patent leather heels.

Looking at both Princess Diana holding Prince Harry wrapped up in a white shawl and Kate holding her new bundle of joy, it's safe to say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were paying tribute to the late royal.

It's not the first time Kate has honored her mother-in-law either. The new mom has been known to take style cues from the style icon, sharing an affinity for bold colors, patterns and even hats.

ESC: Prince William

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

We also can't forget that Princess William, circa 1984, participated in the color theme. At the time of his little brother's birth, William was spotted leaving St Mary's Hospital in adorable, matching red shorts. Perhaps we'll see a twinning moment from Prince George soon?

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen visiting their mother at the hospital earlier in the day. The young prince wore his school uniform, while Charlotte wore a blue dress with a navy cardigan. Since the Duke and Duchess' first photo op with the new royal baby, the two children have returned to Kensington Palace, where Kate will also join them later this evening. 

