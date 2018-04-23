Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Twinning Post-Baby Look

The royal family is seeing red…in the happiest way!

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced royal baby No. 3 to the world Monday, just seven hours after the Duchess of Cambridge went into early labor. As the royal couple took their first post-baby photos outside Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, there was a moment of déjà vu. Not only was the mother-of-three wearing Jenny Packham again (she wore the British designer to present both her first two children to the world), but Kate's red shift dress looked very similar to the ensemble Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince Harry.

In 1984, Princess Diana stood in the same location just outside the London Hospital, wearing a long, red coat dress layered over a white, collared blouse and red tie. She complemented the post-pregnancy look with red, patent leather heels.