Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez Get Engaged on The Riveras

Chiquis Rivera said, "Yes!"

Jenni Rivera's eldest received a romantic proposal by musician Lorenzo Mendez at a beautiful vineyard in Temecula, California as all of their family and friends were present.

The unforgettable moment aired on this Sunday's episode of The Riveras.

"In spite of whoever doesn't like it, this really did happen," the 32-year-old star writes on an Instagram post about the engagement.

The 31-year-old star got down on one knee and said, "I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?" Rivera responded, "Of course! Yes!"