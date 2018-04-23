Jessica Williams Reveals Her Fantastic Beasts Role With a Little Help From J.K. Rowling

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:55 AM

Jessica Williams took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Dining with J.K. Rowling during the intermission of the play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, The Daily Show alumna revealed she's playing Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. 

Rowling also tweeted the news.

Still, fans will have to wait a little longer until they see Williams fully shine in the role. On Sunday, Rowling tweeted that fans will "only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2."

"Her true glory is revealed in FB3," the author tweeted.

Fans first learned Williams snagged a role in the film back in October. The 2 Dope Queens podcast host told Entertainment Weekly she's a "diehard fan" of the Harry Potter series and revealed how she landed the coveted role.

"I hung out with J.K. [Rowling], and she had reached out to me a couple of days after we met," Williams told the celebrity news outlet. "She sent me these emails about this really amazing character that she had been working on. That's pretty much how it all got started. It's really exciting. I leave next Friday for London, so I'm really excited about this. It's like my wildest dream."

However, Williams isn't the only celebrity to star in the film. Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Zoë Kravitz, Alison Sudol and Katherine Waterston all appear in the sequel.

The movie hits theaters Nov. 16.

