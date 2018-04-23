Non-Royal Couples Introduce Their Babies Outside of Kate Middleton's Hospital Wing

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Family Pose, Lindo Wing, Royal Baby, Non-Royals

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Before Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby boy made his debut, there were a few other newborns sharing the royal spotlight. 

Eyes from all over the world have been monitoring the exterior of St. Mary's Hospital in London ever since Kensington Palace announced that the expectant duchess had gone into labor early Monday

The royal couple's second son arrived around 11 a.m. local time, per another announcement by the palace, and royal enthusiasts have been waiting with bated breath ever since for the new mom and dad of three to step outside—as has become customary—with their newest little one in tow. 

While cameras have been zoomed in on the hospital wing's doors all morning, awaiting the first images of the fifth in line to the throne, other new parents and their babies unexpectedly made their own debuts in front of the world's press on their way home from the hospital. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Family Pose, Lindo Wing, Royal Baby, Non-royal

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Two couples embraced the press as they stepped out of the hospital's Lindo Wing, where Middleton gave birth to all three of her royal children. One pair smiled for a camera as they held their little one in a car seat on their way out. 

Another proud mom and dad cradled their newborn son in their arms, their baby donning a blue sweater and oversized cap. 

While the wait continues for the first look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's little brother, these youngsters will always be able to share the special story of the day they accidentally made their debut in front of the world. 

Congratulations to those new moms and dads!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.