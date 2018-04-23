Royal Baby No. 3 Shares a Birthday With All of These Famous People

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 6:20 AM
This royal baby has one seriously star-studded birthday.
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. The baby is her third child with husband of seven years, Prince William, and her second son after Prince George. The birth was confirmed by Kensington Palace on Twitter just hours after Middleton went into labor earlier in the morning.
The day is a special one for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it is St. George's Day, which celebrates the brave and honorable patron saint of England.
While William and Kate's little boy has his own special day in royal history, the newborn also shares his birthdate with a slate of very special stars, including icons like William Shakespeare and Hollywood legends like Shirley Temple.
Here are some of the famous names and faces you'll certainly recognize:
The English poet and playwright is considered one of the greatest writers in history with works such as Hamlet, Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet. While his exact birthdate is unknown, his birth has been traditionally celebrated on April 23.
The designer revolutionized the way women dressed in the 1970s with his relaxed silhouettes and fabrics.
One of the most famous child stars in Hollywood history, Temple was a prominent figure in 1930s and '40s film.
The late acting legend was a recurring star on the silver screen for much of the late '50s and '60s.
The two-time Oscar nominee has been acting in Hollywood for more than 40 years.
The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker is famous for works such as Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11.
The star has been working as an actress in Hollywood since she was a teenager on One Day At a Time.
Lopez is best known as a beloved stand-up comedian and actor.
Before entertaining audiences in comedies like Trainwreck and Blockers, Cena rose to fame in the ring as a professional wrestler.
The actor has won audiences over with performances in the Harold & Kumar franchise, House and Designated Survivor.
The Emmy Award winner is the beloved host of the longtime hit late show, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
The supermodel, mogul and social media maven has been dominating the catwalks and covers of magazines for years.
Welcome to the world, little one, on a very special day indeed!
