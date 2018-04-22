Sharp Objects Teaser Debuts on HBO

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 9:59 PM

Welcome (back) to television, Amy Adams!

Adams is starring in Sharp Objects, HBO's next Big Little Lies-esque limited series based on the 2006 book by Gillian Flynn, and the first teaser has officially arrived. 

The story follows a journalist (Adams) who returns to her hometown after a stint in a psych hospital to help solve a series of brutal murders. If that isn't already enough intrigue, she's got to stay with her socialite mother, played by Patricia Clarkson and deal with her young half-sister. 

In the teaser above, we see glimpses of this small town life, and of Clarkson in all her glory. There's talk of ghosts and some creepy imagery, and several shots of Amy Adams in her car contemplating...sharp objects. 

While this teaser really is just a bunch of glimpses, it's more than enough to get us interested. We're fully here for this. 

Adams' last TV role was on three episodes of The Office back in 2005 and 2006, but she's also appeared in Smallville, The West Wing, and a 2004 Rob Lowe series called Dr. Vegas.

Flynn is also the author Gone Girl. 

Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO in July. 

