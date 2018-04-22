Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Celebrate Youngest Daughter's First Communion

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 5:20 PM

Family man Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Wahlberg celebrated their youngest child Grace Margaret Wahlberg's first communion on Saturday. The Christian rite of passage was held at the Church of Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif. The church is also where the couple was wed.

The father of four, who is devoutly Catholic, posted a photo of his 8-year-old, who was outfitted in a traditional white dress, and his wife since 2009. Rhea sported a new short blonde hairstyle and a floral dress. Mark selected a black sweater and pants for the ceremony.

Along with the image of the trio, the Deepwater Horizon actor wrote, "My baby’s communion day. @byrheawahlberg."

A first communion is a tradition in which a person first receives the Eucharist. It is most common in the Catholic church, as well as in many parts of the Lutheran church and Anglican church.

Mark Wahlberg Poses Shirtless in Family Christmas Card

Rhea also posted a photo of her and and her daughter, along with the caption, "Special day......."

in January, Grace celebrated her eighth birthday with horse-themed birthday cake. Her mom made sure to post a pic of the colorful creation on her Instagram.

 

The longtime duo are also parents to Ella Rae Wahlberg, 14, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, 9, Michael Wahlberg, 12.

The Irish Catholic actor has eight older siblings: Arthur, James, Debbie, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert and Donnie Wahlberg. He also has three half-siblings, Scott, Buddy and Donna.

Mark and Rhea have been together since 2001.

