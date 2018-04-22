Eminem Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety

"The thing sobriety has taught me the most is the way I'm wired—why my thought process is so different," Eminem told GQ in 2011. "I've realized that the way I am helps with the music. Sporadic thoughts will pop into my head and I'll have to go write something down, and the next thing you know I've written a whole song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was wired like a regular person and could go have a f--kin' drink."

"But that's the biggest thing about addiction," he said. "When you realize that you cannot—for f--k's sake, you can not—f--k around with nothing ever again. I never understood when people would say it's a disease. Like, 'Stop it, dickhead. It's not a disease!' But I finally realized, F--k, man—it really is."