Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child Again and Debuts New Looks at 2nd Coachella Show

Beyoncé mixed some things up but still brought out some welcome familiar faces during her second Coachella show.

The singer once again brought out Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a Destiny's Childreunion onstage on Saturday. The trio performed the same medley as they did at Bey's first Coachella show last weekend—which included the songs "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier"—but wore sparkling silver outfits this time.

Beyoncé kept her set list the same, performing her solo hits and a few covers alone as well as with returning special guests husband Jay-Z, sister Solange. This time, J Balvin joined the singer onstage in person to perform a remix of his song "Mi gente."

The main difference between Beyoncé's first and second Coachella shows were her outfits, which were all designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousting.