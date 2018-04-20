Smallville Star Allison Mack Arrested and Charged With Sex Trafficking

According to the United States Attorney's Office, NXIVM is an organization founded by Raniere that offers courses. According to its website, NXIVM is a community seeking to empower people and broaden the way members approach problems.

Citing court filings, the US Attorney's Office said Raniere allegedly created a secret society within NXIVM that contained levels of female "slaves" headed by "masters." In order to advance within the alleged pyramid, slaves allegedly recruited other slaves in order to become masters and owed service to masters above them, according to the US Attorney's Office. The slaves were allegedly branded.

Mack has been accused of recruiting slaves by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them. She allegedly required her slaves to engage in sexual activity with Raniere in exchange for money or other benefits. If the alleged slaves did not participate, it was thought that damaging information about them and their families and friends would be released. According to court documents, Mack's alleged behavior took place approximately between February 2016 and June 2017.

Raniere and Mack each face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years' imprisonment and up to life imprisonment, according to the US Attorney's Office.