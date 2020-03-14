Basketball Lives: How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Their Enviable Marriage Work

This hasn't been Stephen Curry's ideal season professionally, but his personal life still couldn't be sweeter.

When he and his wife of more than eight years, Ayesha Curry, got married, "I was 23; she was 22," the three-time NBA champion told Parents magazine in 2016. "But I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her."

Considering all the Basketball Wives who are no longer, or never were, wives of basketball stars, and all the drama that seems to cling to NBA players' personal lives like so much lint, the heartwarming story of Steph and Ayesha Curry is one to be savored.

So long as you get one thing straight first.