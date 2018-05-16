Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

At this time last year, a lot of people had never heard of Cardi B.

Well, not including the millions of Instagram followers who adored the "annoying dancer on social media that be talkin' hella crazy with the long nails and the big ol' titties"—as she introduced herself when she joined Love & Hip-Hop: New York in 2015. And if they didn't know her before, devoted fans of the VH1 series were quick to fall for the loquacious, no-nonsense Bronx native with the big mouth and even bigger dreams.

It was only a matter of time before the rest of the world caught up.

Now heading into the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday with eight nominations, including Best Female Artist and Best New Artist; expecting a daughter with fiancé Offset, of Migos fame; getting name-checked by Bernie Sanders; and already seriously rethinking her relationship with social media, everything's coming up Cardi.