Naya Rivera
Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

Pamper yourself with skincare from Sunday Riley, Korres and more.
When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we're not going to argue with you, there's no such thing as too much. And you can even up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix.

All of the below from Sunday Riley, Korres and more are super-charged formulas that work better the longer you wear 'em. From lip plumping masks to sleeping face oils, these are the beauty products you can (and really should) sleep in! So cozy up and get to bed early.

read
This Month's Best New Beauty Products

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil

This anti-aging retinol oil works its magic overnight and you're promised to see results in just four weeks.

$105
Sephora

Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Mask Repair and Regenerate Nails

Yes, even your nails can get in on the overnight beauty trend. This nail mask has green tea, acai berry and spirulina, promising to make your nails grow strong.

$49
Amazon

Caudalie Vine[Activ] Overnight Detox Oil

This oil like "green juice for your skin" promises to detox your face overnight. It includes essential oils to purify your pores.

$50
Sephora

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-In Overnight Serum

Leave this on your hair overnight to fight signs of aging in your strands. It promises to reduce breakage and split ends by up to 99%.

$40
Sephora

Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask

Your skin recovers overnight, and this face mask works with that process for a firmer look. Its black tea ferment, black tea extract, blackberry leaf extract and lychee seed extract inhibit damaging free radicals and help to improve skin elasticity.

$35
Nordstrom

Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial

This cream attacks fine lines and dark spots, promising results in just 14 days. It includes hydrating rose water.

$48
Dermtore

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector

This solution is meant to make your hair more shiny overnight. It includes time-release conditioners to do so. 

$29
Sephora

Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask

These vitamin capsules in a gel base melt on your face and help your skin build a resistance to external stressors.

$35
Amazon

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

This serum has botanical oils to make your skin radiant. 

$27
Nordstrom

Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Overnight Correcting Cream

This hyperpigmentation cream does its hard work overnight with a natural hydroquinone alternative.

$68
Dermstore

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Yes, there's a lip sleeping mask too. This one helps with dryness and fine lines. This yummy version includes berry extracts.

$22
Sephora

Ren Clean Skincare Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial

This overnight facial treatment is hydrating and brightening.

$49
Amazon

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate

This concentrate of botanical oils and extracts helps with dryness, dullness and wrinkles. Its special ingredient is red algae from Okinawa to hydrate and plump.

$110
Sephora

No7 HydraLuminous Overnight Recovery Gel Cream

This more affordable gel cream's antioxidants and bisabolol help your skin recover from environmental stresses overnight.

$18
Ulta

Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Overnight Mask

This mask including cannabis sativa seed oil calms and hydrates your skin overnight. It can help with the appearance of redness.

$17
Ulta

—Originally published March 13, 2018 at 4:31 p.m. PT

